Unfortunately, a singular issue has plagued the Cotter High School football team for much of the recent past. Season after season, the Ramblers’ primary focus has been less about wins and losses and more about simply fielding a team in general, so much so at times that the notion of forgoing the program all together has been suggested. Nobody wants to see that happen, but the potential has been there in years past.

COTTER, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO