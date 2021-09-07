A Story of Karma: Finding Love and Truth in the Lost Valley of the Himalaya
In A Story of Karma, Michael Schauch discovers all we in the Western world take for granted, including access to adequate education for children. Schauch and his wife had previously hiked across the world, but his greatest dream is an unknown mountain he spies in a friend’s photo from Nepal. The mountain has an unusually perfect pyramid shape, with equal, smooth sides. The Schauchs journey from their home in Canada to Nepal, intending to find the mysterious mountain.www.blueinkreview.com
