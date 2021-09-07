A Story of Karma: Finding Love and Truth in the Lost Valley of the Himalaya

A regular reader and friend recently asked where I come up with story ideas and if I ever get writer’s block. The answers are “I’m not sure” and “all the time.”. I would not presume to speak for others whose skill with words and stories put my prose on par with Dick and Jane. But for me, the world is filled with stories all around. They live and breathe with every person, every place and in everything.

