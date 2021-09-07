New Vehicle Sales Plunged Further in August amid Inventory Shortages & Production Cuts: Chip Shortage Wreaks Havoc

The average transaction price for new vehicles spikes to $41,000. It has been one heck of a year so far for automakers, with sales surging early in March and April to very high levels, only to get smacked down brutally by the inventory shortages that resulted from the semiconductor shortages that were triggered by the record mind-blowing spike in sales of durable goods more broadly and in the US in particular. All year, automakers have been announcing what now seems like an endless series of temporary plant shutdowns ricocheting around the globe. Vehicle production, now prioritizing high-end and high-margin models, has plunged. Inventories are picked-over, and inventories of popular models are depleted.