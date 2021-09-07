CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckley joins Malnati as PGA Tour card holder

By Calum McAndrew
 5 days ago

Two former Missouri players will play at the highest level of men’s professional golf on the PGA Tour next season. Former Tiger Hayden Buckley earned his Tour card Sunday by finishing in the Top 25 of the three-week-long Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He secured his spot by shooting 14-under 274 to finish tied for fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National GC in Newburgh, Indiana, placing him seventh on the overall points list for the three-event swing.

