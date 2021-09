Earlier this year Toyota introduced an all-new TRD lift kit designed for the Tacoma pickup. This kit, intended for four-wheel-drive, crew-cab, short-bed, V-6 models only (excluding the TRD Pro) utilizes Bilstein monotube shocks to elevate the front of the Tacoma by up to 2 inches, while the rear gets 1 inch of additional height from a cast-iron lift block. Rear dampers are also from Bilstein and increase from the factory 1.5-inch diameter to a more robust 2-inch diameter shock. Also included with the kit is a new TRD Pro-inspired grille, and a new Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) millimeter-wave sensor, and support bracket. The kit costs just $1,450 before labor (which is about 4 to 5 hours) and is available now through Toyota dealers.

