Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Chicago Police Stop-and-Frisk Practices

By Nick Blumberg
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two million people might be eligible to join a class-action lawsuit over the Chicago Police Department’s stop-and-frisk practices. That’s according to attorneys suing CPD and the city, a lawsuit that was recently certified as a class action by a federal judge. The plaintiffs argue CPD disproportionately target young and middle-aged Black and Latino men for street stops in violation of their constitutional rights.

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

