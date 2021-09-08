Class-Action Lawsuit Targets Chicago Police Stop-and-Frisk Practices
More than two million people might be eligible to join a class-action lawsuit over the Chicago Police Department’s stop-and-frisk practices. That’s according to attorneys suing CPD and the city, a lawsuit that was recently certified as a class action by a federal judge. The plaintiffs argue CPD disproportionately target young and middle-aged Black and Latino men for street stops in violation of their constitutional rights.news.wttw.com
