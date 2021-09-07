CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Tomorrow's birthdays

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 79. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 69. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 59. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 57. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (CHEHK) is 56. Singer Neko (NEE’-koh) Case is 51. Actor David Arquette is 50. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 50. TV personality Kennedy is 49. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom,”) is 44. Singer Pink is 42. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 41. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 40. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 34. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 19.

Cartoonito’s Birthday Party

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is inviting all preschoolers, parents, caregivers and educators across the country to enjoy a free VIP virtual birthday party for Cartoonito, a new preschool block launching on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The one-hour interactive event coined as “Nito’s Birthday Party,” will take place at Cartoonitoparty.com...
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
Billboard

Madonna Kicks Off 2021 VMAs: 'They Said We Wouldn't Last'

The 2021 VMAs kicked off Sunday (Sept. 12) evening in New York City with a cold open from the Queen of Pop, Madonna. In a pre-taped video, Madonna paid homage to her culture-shifting history with the network and its signature awards show in particular. "Around 40 years ago I came to New York City with nothing but $35 and a pair of dance shoes," Madonna said. "Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary. An all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV. We found each other and formed a bond that changed my life, changed music and created a whole new art form. That's why there's only one place to be tonight."
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
New York Post

How Doja Cat went from watching the VMAs to hosting and performing

She puts the “purr” in performance. And as host of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, pop provocateur Doja Cat is making hiss-tory. “Wowowowowowow,” tweeted the “Planet Her” hitmaker, 25, announcing her appointment as mistress of ceremonies at this year’s VMAs. She’s also nominated for five awards, including video of...
PopCrush

Were Chloe Bailey and Normani the 2021 VMAs MVPs?

Chloe Bailey and Normani deserve all the awards for the performances they put on at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday (Sept. 12). Since its first show in 1984, the VMAs have been renowned for churning out culturally iconic and star-making moments. Think about when Madonna rolled across the...
