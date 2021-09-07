Tomorrow's birthdays
Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 80. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 79. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 69. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 64. Singer Aimee Mann is 61. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 61. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 59. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 57. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (CHEHK) is 56. Singer Neko (NEE’-koh) Case is 51. Actor David Arquette is 50. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 50. TV personality Kennedy is 49. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 46. Actor Larenz Tate is 46. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom,”) is 44. Singer Pink is 42. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 41. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 40. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 34. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 19.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0