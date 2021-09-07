CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Where Is Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Filmed?

By Arka Mukhopadhyay
thecinemaholic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreator Kourtney Kang revives the popular late 80s show ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ in Disney+ original medical dramedy series ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the leading role of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, the child prodigy doctor in a tense ward of a fictional hospital. Although the series is not a direct continuation of the previous one, it still packs many punches and challenging cases to keep the genre fans content.

thecinemaholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kame#Art#Color#Paints#Disney Resort Spa#O Ahu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy