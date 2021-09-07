Where Is Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Filmed?

Creator Kourtney Kang revives the popular late 80s show ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ in Disney+ original medical dramedy series ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the leading role of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, the child prodigy doctor in a tense ward of a fictional hospital. Although the series is not a direct continuation of the previous one, it still packs many punches and challenging cases to keep the genre fans content.