Rutherford County, NC

Alvin Ross

By rstarnes
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElgin-Alvin Charles “Al” Ross of Elgin, SC passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at MUSC-Kershaw in Camden, SC. Alvin was born April 28, 1946 in Rutherford County, NC to Walter Otto Ross and Mary Elizabeth Freeman Ross. He grew up in the Westminster community of Rutherford County and attended Mt. Vernon School. In 1964, he graduated from RS Central High School. He earned a business degree in Business Administration from Western Carolina University. He was employed by Foothills Plastic in Forest City. He then moved to Madison Wisconsin to work with W.T. Rodgers Company, as a company representative, affording him and his wife Betsy to travel the world. When he left Wisconsin and moved back South with a lifelong dream of owning a bait and tackle shop. He and Betsy opened A & B Outfitters in Ridgeway, SC. After retiring they bought property in North Myrtle Beach where they lived and at their home in Elgin. Alvin was a Christian man, who loved the Lord and His creation. He was a loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

