SPINDALE — COVID-19 is raging across Rutherford County with 11 new deaths over the last week among 409 new cases. Rutherford County’s 14-day positivity rate remains above 20%, presently at 20.3%. The county’s cumulative case total is at 9,334. The county’s death toll from the virus is at 254 victims, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.