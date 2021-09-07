Martha Letha Roach Dobbins, age 92, of Ellenboro, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. Letha was born on August 31, 1929, in Rutherford County, and was a daughter of the late Coster Lee and Effie Jane Cole Roach. She was a faithful member of Corinth Baptist Church where she had taught the Lady’s Sunday School. She had also served in the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and in recent years enjoyed the Rutherford County Senior Center. Letha enjoyed spending many hours coloring and sharing her work with others to help brighten their day.