CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Ham and Cheese Croissant Bake

By Kristy Norrell
12tomatoes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few things that I love more than a ham and cheese croissant. Surely my family, my friends… but the rest I am drawing a blank on. I mean, that combination of flaky buttery pastry, melty cheese, and salty ham – come on! If it’s not perfection it’s very close to it. I don’t know why after all this time of loving them, I never thought to throw them together in a breakfast bake but luckily I came across this recipe and can make up for lost time.

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Croissants#Food Drink#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy