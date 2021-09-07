Ham and Cheese Croissant Bake

There are few things that I love more than a ham and cheese croissant. Surely my family, my friends… but the rest I am drawing a blank on. I mean, that combination of flaky buttery pastry, melty cheese, and salty ham – come on! If it’s not perfection it’s very close to it. I don’t know why after all this time of loving them, I never thought to throw them together in a breakfast bake but luckily I came across this recipe and can make up for lost time.