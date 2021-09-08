Will the blue-collar candidate be a pro-labor mayor?

The way Eric Adams talks, you’d think his expected election as the next mayor of New York City would be the biggest win for labor unions since the 40-hour workweek. “You should feel good because one of your own will become the mayor of the city of New York. One of your own,” Adams said to members of Construction & General Building Laborers’ Local 79 on Aug. 23 in the South Bronx. “Probably the first time in history that a union member will become the mayor.” (Not quite – John Hylan, mayor from 1918 through 1925, and William O’Dwyer, mayor from 1946 to 1950, reportedly once belonged to unions.) “I am you! I am you!” Adams said – a line that he’s been using on the campaign trail for months as he picked up the most high-impact labor endorsements in the crowded Democratic mayoral field. Adams showed love for Local 79, and the union loved him back. “He’s a hardworking guy like the laborers that we are,” Chaz Rynkiewicz, the local’s vice president, said when introducing Adams. “You guys like hard work?” A cheer went up in the orange-clad crowd.