When They Were Young: “Phenomenal” AJ Styles
Hello! Today, we will look at the upbringing of the former WWE, NWA, TNA and IWGP Champion, the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Allen Neal Jones was born at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina on June 2nd, 1977. Little is known about his Mother, but his Father served in the marines, so there’s a good chance she did too. When he was one, the family moved to Gainesville, and he grew up in a trailer park with his brothers.www.ewrestlingnews.com
