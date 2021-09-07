CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

When They Were Young: “Phenomenal” AJ Styles

By Kyle Dunning
ewrestlingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! Today, we will look at the upbringing of the former WWE, NWA, TNA and IWGP Champion, the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles. Allen Neal Jones was born at the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina on June 2nd, 1977. Little is known about his Mother, but his Father served in the marines, so there’s a good chance she did too. When he was one, the family moved to Gainesville, and he grew up in a trailer park with his brothers.

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre ‘Permanently Leaving’ WWE Raw?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best stars in the company. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. Drew McIntyre could also be going to a new pro wrestling promotion.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar New WWE Contract Details Revealed

Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract will reportedly carry him through early 2023. Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, right after Reigns’ retained over John Cena. This was his first appearance since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and since his last contract expired in the summer of 2020.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Wrestling-edge.com

WWE Firing Big Names After Samoa Joe Injury?

Samoa Joe was among the several WWE Superstars who were recently let go by the company. Among the Superstars released included Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mojo Rawley and others. Many fans were simply shocked at WWE releasing Samoa Joe, who had become a staple as part of the WWE commentary team for over a year now. Finn Balor also previously leaked a major update on Bray Wyatt.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Stuns Chris Benoit Fans

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Chris Benoit will always be regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers to ever live but the murder-suicide of his family will forever stain his name. Chris Benoit’s son signed with a surprising company as well.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Big E & Hurt Business Reunion Bombshell Leaks

Big E dethroned Bobby Lashley off his WWE title after cashing in on ‘The All Mighty’ after he retained the title against Randy Orton on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Now, MVP is seemingly trying to reunite The Hurt Business. MVP took to his Instagram account and posted a picture with the former stablemate, Shelton Benjamin as he captioned:
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bryan Danielson ‘Punished’ After AEW Debut

Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW) made his huge debut at last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view as the crowd went berserk. Twitter has its own tools to ensure the security of the verified accounts and the newly signed AEW star didn’t want his Twitter account to be @WWEDanielBryan as he is no longer with WWE. That change cost him his precious blue verification checkmark. WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Football#Baseball#Basketball#Combat#Nwa#Tna#Iwgp Champion#Marines#Stone Cold#Johnson High School#Anderson University#Physical Education#Ncw#Air Raid#Air Styles Air Paris#Nitro#Wcw Cruiserweight
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin ‘Replaces’ John Cena At WWE Show

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to host the former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast soon. Rollins, now also known as The Drip God was also seen gifting a present to ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ recently. September 26 was set to see John...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Stars To Make “Huge Announcement”

The tag team formerly known as The IIconics are teasing a major announcement to be made at 9am ET. Former WWE Superstars Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) and Jessica McKay (fka Billie Kay) recently announced that they will be known as The IInspiration on the indies. They also revealed in late August that The IInspiration tour would be revealed soon. They have since announced a few minor signing appearances.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Injury Update Following Monday Night RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bobby Lashley was cashed-in on by Big E, losing his WWE Championship in the process. This came after Lashley faced, and defeated Randy Orton. During the Orton match, Lashley appeared to be dealing with an issue in one of his knees. This...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Karrion Kross Wants to Show How Dangerous Masks Can Be, AJ Styles Predicts Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton,

– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared a message today on how he intends to show how dangerous a mask can be. He wrote the following:. “We all wear masks. And the time comes when we cannot remove them without removing some of our own skin. We understand how dangerous a mask can be. We all become what we pretend to be. Perhaps I intend to expose that…Painfully.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Pete Dunne Reportedly Re-Signs With WWE

It was first reported in July that Pete Dunne would have to decide to stay or leave with WWE as his contract ended at the end of August. WWE offered Dunne a contract extension over SummerSlam weekend, but the length of the extension was not known. Fightful Select reported today...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

CM Punk Plans To Address “The Suzuki Incident” On AEW Dynamite

CM Punk made it clear in a post on Twitter that he will be addressing “The Suzuki Incident” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The incident is about fans being upset over Minoru Suzuki’s entrance being cut short before last week’s Dynamite main event with Jon Moxley. Fans like to chant the name of the song, “Kazi Ni Nare.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy