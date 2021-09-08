Madison police searching for man allegedly involved in 5 robberies in 4 days
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison say they are investigating a string of strong-armed robberies over the last few days that they believe were committed by the same man. A total of five robberies took place across the city between Thursday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 5th. Police say the victims in all five robberies reported a similar suspect or experiences, leading them to believe the same person was involved in all five.www.x1071.com
