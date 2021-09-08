Glynis Cox

Glynis Kemph Cox, 70, of Edison passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, following an extended illness. Mrs. Cox was born in Edison on Jan. 31, 1951, to the late Samuel Bain and Frances Pate Kemph. Glynis. She completed her education with a Master of Fine Arts degree, attending LaGrange College, East Carolina University, and Florida State University as a honors student. She was Methodist by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Alex Gray.