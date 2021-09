West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the Mountain State’s second COVID-19 vaccination incentive program earlier today, Friday, Aug. 20. The new program is a reiteration of the “Do It for Babydog” sweepstakes that recently ended. The new program will use the same name but those wanting to participate in the second round of prize giveaways must register once again. According to the governor no registrations from the last sweepstakes will be recycled.

