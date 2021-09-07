Celebrating 90 Years of Excellence – Chapter 1

The Story of North City Water District – Chapter 1 of 10. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the North City Water District. Imagine being one of those handful of individuals who got together and decided it was time to give our area their very own water utility. They had to have the foresight to look ahead, and the determination to plan a system that would meet the needs of both existing and future residents—an approach we’ve continued to uphold every year since then.