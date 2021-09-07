County seeking more COVID-19 response workers
Lincoln County is in need of more COVID-19 response workers. They especially need response workers who can facilitate mobile vaccination events, which includes coordinating with a variety of colleagues and partners on short time lines, driving the county mobile vaccination van, setting up the clinic space, including tents, tables, paperwork, vaccination, vaccine prep, and observation areas; directing staff and volunteers, and ensuring protocols are followed to ensuring client and staff safety.www.thenewsguard.com
