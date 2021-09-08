CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin nurses losses in wake of El Salvador’s glitched rollout

By Joanna Ossinger, Bloomberg News
Cover picture for the articleBitcoin was nursing losses Wednesday after plunging amid El Salvador’s troubled rollout of the largest cryptocurrency as legal tender. The virtual coin was trading at about $47,200 as of 7:30 a.m. in Singapore, having slid as much as 17% a day earlier before paring some of the losses. The downdraft also swept across tokens such as Ether and Dogecoin, as well as the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index.

