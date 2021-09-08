Board hears refugee plans

Rutland still doesn’t know how many refugees are coming and when, as the best a resettlement official could tell the Board of Aldermen Tuesday was “some” and “soon.”. Amila Merdzanovic, director of the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), went before the board Tuesday to discuss plans to use Rutland to house some of the 100 or so Afghan refugees the organization hopes to place in Vermont. The board voted to send the issue to the Committee of the Whole for future updates and ongoing discussion.