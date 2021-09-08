CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Board hears refugee plans

By Gordon Dritschilo Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

Rutland still doesn’t know how many refugees are coming and when, as the best a resettlement official could tell the Board of Aldermen Tuesday was “some” and “soon.”. Amila Merdzanovic, director of the Vermont office of the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), went before the board Tuesday to discuss plans to use Rutland to house some of the 100 or so Afghan refugees the organization hopes to place in Vermont. The board voted to send the issue to the Committee of the Whole for future updates and ongoing discussion.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Refugee Crisis#The Board Of Aldermen#Afghans#Uscri#Syrians

Comments / 0

Community Policy