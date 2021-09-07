Officials warn of text scam appearing to be from legitimate companies

Officials with the Better Business Bureau are warning people about text message scams that seemingly come from big-name companies.

“We call it smishing- SMS- for text messaging,” Bryan Oglesby said, from the Better Business Bureau.

Smishing is a new way for cybercriminals to steal money and identities. Scammers act like trusted companies to get victims to hand over their private information. However, the texts are not actually from big-name companies, like AT&T.

The main message is to stop and think about smishing texts. especially before clicking on a link from an unknown number. Many times the links will send you to a fake site asking for private information.

“No legitimate company, government agency, or organization is going to ask for that data even if they sent you a text message or email,” Oglesby said. “So, they create this alert to act now, something’s wrong, oh my gosh there’s a problem with my account. People will click on it. They’re not thinking and then they’ll provide the information when it’s asked of them.”

Oglesby said phone company scams, bank scams, and others are popular. Many people report them to the scam-tracker on a regular basis.

One way to spot fake texts is by watching the grammar and tracking the phone number. If texts were to come from a legit company that a person consented to receive texts from, they’d come from a number that the company had texted them on before.

“Scammers do a good job at pretending to be legitimate companies. They can create fake logos. They can create fake websites. They can create these landing pages that look legitimate,” Oglesby said.