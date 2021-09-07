PaddleHeads pound Great Falls Voyagers
Powered by Mason Schwellenbach's steady pitching and an offensive explosion, the Missoula PaddleHeads whipped the Great Falls Voyagers, 16-6, Monday at Centene Stadium. With the win, the PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best overall record to 62-31. The Northern Division first-half champions also maintained a one-game lead over the Billings Mustangs atop the standings in the second-half race after Billings won Monday. The PaddleHeads are 27-18 and the Mustangs are 26-19.406mtsports.com
Comments / 0