Community notes

mooresvilletribune.com
 6 days ago

The 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial walk and ceremony will be held in downtown Mooresville on Sept. 11, and all are invited to attend. All are encouraged to participate in the walk, which will begin at 8:45 a.m. from two separate locations, Main Street at Iredell Avenue and Main Street at McLelland Avenue. The event will begin with the ringing of a bell, a moment of silence and a procession led by police officers and firefighters joining together at Richard’s Coffee Shop for the ceremony.

