CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Montana seeking offensive consistency with Western Illinois on tap for home opener

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Bobby Hauck’s phone blew up with congratulatory text messages from seemingly everyone he knew following Montana’s upset win against Washington on Saturday. Hopefully the Griz head coach had a better connection than his offense, which netted only 13 points. Although it proved to be enough points to win, the offense was the most visible area for needed improvement, and Hauck was well aware of that Monday.

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Local
Illinois College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz

Comments / 0

Community Policy