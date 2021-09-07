CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlton County, GA

Letter to the Editor

By Jim Steeley
charltoncountyherald.com
 7 days ago

Please allow me to respond to “30-year anniversary for Jesse A. Crews, Sr” article in the CCH. This tribute to a good man brought back many good memories. It was an honor and a privilege to work with him for the good of the community. Both of us served the people of Folkston and Charlton County at the same time. Jesse served both as a Folkston City Council member and as County Commissioner. I was privileged to serve as a City Council member and as Chairman of the Charlton County Development Authority. Jesse, as an employee of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad, proved to be a vital community ally when the company decided to divest themselves of property and outdated depots that were no longer vital to running a railroad company. Jesse championed the effort for the community to receive both the Railroad Park and the Depot. I can’t recall just what year the City of Folkston acquired the park, sometime in the early 1970s, I believe. The depot was given sometime about 1974 or ‘75 to the county and the Charlton County Development Authority took possession of it. A local 1776 Bicentennial Commission was established and chaired by Virginia Altman, who applied and received a grant of $10,000 to have the depot moved to its present location in the Railroad Park. We contracted with a Waycross House moving company to move it from beyond Love Street to its present location in the park. To accomplish this, it had to be cut in half and moved in two sections. Where it was cut in two can be seen in the ceiling of the building today. Lots of memories in that place! I built that crooked sidewalk at the front of the depot - had to wind around the trees at that time. Also, I am privileged to have some of my oil paintings hanging in that building.

www.charltoncountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial Park#Letter To The Editor#Oil Paintings#Sr#Cch#Folkston City Council#County#Depot#House
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Folkston, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Charlton County, GA
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy