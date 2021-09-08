CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our View: Stuck, again, on Storrow Drive

The Eagle-Tribune
 5 days ago

It’s called a Boston tradition, though not one that appears on post cards next to pictures of baked beans, clam chowder and North End cannoli. It’s more like shared aggravation, like having your car dusted by a salt truck on Route 128 during a snowstorm. We refer to the near-daily occurrence this time of year of box trucks and moving vans getting wedged inside a tunnel, shearing off a roof or stopping altogether to avoid one of these calamities, thus blocking traffic, on Storrow Drive.

