Kikuchi Earns Berth In ITA All-American
BERKELEY – California men's tennis star Yuta Kikuchi earned a berth in the ITA All-American Championships and a national ranking, the ITA announced this week. Ranked 124th in the ITA Singles Preseason poll, the Golden Bear senior is in the prequalifying singles field and is an alternate for qualifying singles in the ITA All-American Championships. The University of Tulsa's Michael D. Case Tennis Center is hosting the All-American tournament.calbears.com
