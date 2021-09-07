Kikuchi Earns Berth In ITA All-American

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO