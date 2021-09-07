CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Jean Ella Morgan (77)

rheaheraldnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Ella Morgan, 77, beloved wife of the late A.J. Morgan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. As a lifelong resident of Rhea County she was active in many community organizations throughout her life, including the Eastern Star and Business of Professional Women. She was a member of Spivey Memorial Methodist Church and loved her church and loved singing in the choir. Although she had retired years ago as a hairdresser, she had numerous clients that became dear friends. She enjoyed helping and giving to others, it made her heart happy she always said. She loved and adored her family, friends and special neighbors. She enjoyed cooking feasts for her family during the holidays.

