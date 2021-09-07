CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Frederick H. Dyer (70)

rheaheraldnews.com
 6 days ago

Frederick Henry Dyer, 70. of Hixson, Tenn., passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Dyer of Hixson, Tenn.; children, Cissie Henry of Savannah, Ga., Willis Dyer of Hixson, Tenn., and Weylin Dyer of Hixson, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Patrick, Josh, Raegan and Aubry; three brothers, Jack Dyer, Kenny Dyer and Vernon Dyer; three sisters, Diane Parker, Karen Dyer and Ladell Laboy; and several nieces and nephews.

www.rheaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rheaheraldnews.com

Local Sports Round-Up: Sunday, Sept. 5

(Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 edition) From July 26 through Sept. 6, 2021, the Rhea County Community Center (Rc3) is waiving all joining fees. Financial assistance is always available. Rc3 offers financial assistance for all memberships and programs. If things are tight but you want to stay healthy, call Rc3 or...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
rheaheraldnews.com

Bryan brings back winning team

The Town and The Gown is a series of articles spotlighting the relationship between Rhea County and Bryan College. What started in 1925 with a history-making trial in Dayton where William Jennings Bryan served as a prosecuting attorney led to the founding of Bryan College whose existence in our community influences the quality of life here. Today’s article will feature Dr. and Mrs. Doug Mann, the college president and his wife.
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy