Frederick H. Dyer (70)
Frederick Henry Dyer, 70. of Hixson, Tenn., passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Dyer of Hixson, Tenn.; children, Cissie Henry of Savannah, Ga., Willis Dyer of Hixson, Tenn., and Weylin Dyer of Hixson, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Patrick, Josh, Raegan and Aubry; three brothers, Jack Dyer, Kenny Dyer and Vernon Dyer; three sisters, Diane Parker, Karen Dyer and Ladell Laboy; and several nieces and nephews.www.rheaheraldnews.com
