Frederick H. Dyer (70)

The Town and The Gown is a series of articles spotlighting the relationship between Rhea County and Bryan College. What started in 1925 with a history-making trial in Dayton where William Jennings Bryan served as a prosecuting attorney led to the founding of Bryan College whose existence in our community influences the quality of life here. Today’s article will feature Dr. and Mrs. Doug Mann, the college president and his wife.

RHEA COUNTY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO