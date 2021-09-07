Stella C. Oldham, 72, of Dayton, passed away at her residence surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Stella was the daughter of the late Dr. Clements of Chattanooga and the late Gladys Dean Gann of Dayton. Stella attended Red Bank High School. She went straight from high school to her first and only job for the phone company - South Central Bell, AT&T, and Bell South. She retired after 30 years. Stella loved to be outside working alongside of her husband of 50 years. She attended Cranmore Cove Baptist Church, read her Bible faithfully and trusted her heart to God, knowing He would take her home one day.