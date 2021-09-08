CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours possible in Ridgefield as cold front moves in late Wednesday

hamlethub.com
 5 days ago

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible for Ridgefield as a cold front passes through the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. ✓ Thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday along and in advance of a cold front moving through the Northeast. The best chances for thunderstorms appear to be between 8 PM Wednesday and 2 AM Thursday.

news.hamlethub.com

City
Ridgefield, CT
#Thunderstorms#New York City#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather

