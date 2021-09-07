Chicago mask mandate violations lead to at least 30 citations against businesses
At least 30 citations have been issued to Chicago businesses for flouting the indoor mask mandate, the city announced. Most recently, the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection department issued 10 citations for failing to follow the masking requirements from last Thursday to Sunday, according to a Tuesday news release. One business was given a warning and, in total, BACP did 110 investigations during that time frame.jg-tc.com
Comments / 0