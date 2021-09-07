Here is everything we know about 'Hustle' — the upcoming Adam Sandler basketball movie

Whenever comedian Adam Sandler is in the news for basketball reasons, you’re going to get my attention.

That was the case when he starred in Uncut Gems (2019), and it was true when he lobbied for a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers this past week. The 54-year-old actor, known for his on-court style highlighted by iconic long mesh shorts and oversized shirts often spotted in viral videos, is a hoops legend in his own right.

His forthcoming film Hustle, which is produced in tandem with LeBron James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment, is Sandler’s latest venture on the hardwood. As always, whenever Sandler enters the sports world, there are plenty of reasons to get excited.

Wait, did you say LeBron James is producing 'Hustle' with Adam Sandler?

If you’ve paid any amount of attention to basketball in the past few years, you’ve probably noticed that LeBron James is more than just a basketball player now.

James, of course, is also involved with numerous creative ventures and Hustle is yet another feather in his cap. Sandler’s production company Happy Madison joined forces with James’ SpringHill Entertainment for this project.

What is the movie actually about?

Sandler will star in this film as Stanley Beren, a former scout who is hoping to bring an international player to the United States. The movie, directed by Jeremiah Zagar and written by Taylor Materne (who will make his film debut after previously writing for the video game NBA 2K), had originally called for Sandler’s character to find a player in China.

Some have speculated LeBron’s role with this movie gave him some added incentive to fire back at Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey when the NBA executive criticized the Chinese government.

But that ended up not mattering for this particular movie in the long run. According to Sandler, the folks at Netflix asked if they could instead go to somewhere in Latin America or Europe because the streaming company is not available in China.

Eventually, the parties involved agreed to change the location to Spain. Next, they needed to find their basketball player.

The cast of actors that we know is awesome

The aforementioned player Sandler’s character discovers, named Bo Cruz, will be portrayed by 25-year-old Juan Hernangomez, who plays for the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-10 big man has played for the Spanish national team. Hernangomez had to miss time during training camp because of the role.

Also starring alongside Sandler and Hernangomez: The legendary Queen Latifah, as well as five-time Academy Award winner Robert Duvall.

'Hustle' also has an All-Star list of basketball players involved

Hernangomez is the main star but Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers — as well as players Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Mattise Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey (who is repped by LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul) — were recently spotted on the set in Pennsylvania. Sandler confirmed the cameos during a podcast with Dan Patrick.

Meanwhile, some of the other professional hoopers lined up for the film include Inside The NBA commentator Kenny Smith. Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, who is from Philadelphia, was also involved.

If you’re from the Philly area, you may actually see some local ballers as well. According to Philly Voice, Hustle Hoops Casting and Heery-Loftus Casting actually held an event back in July to bring on additional background actors with basketball talent equivalent to that of a D-I or pro player.