Indianapolis, IN

Better Health Insurance Stock: Anthem or Oscar Health?

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn aging population and increasing spending on health care have been driving the health insurance industry’s growth. So, we think health insurance companies Anthem (ANTM) and Oscar Health (OSCR) could witness increasing demand for their offerings. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Health benefits company Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) in Indianapolis, Ind., operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty; Government; IngenioRx; and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans. In comparison, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) in New York City provides health insurance products and services, such as Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans.

www.investing.com

