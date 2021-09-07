Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest

A couple of weeks ago I wrote that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seemed to be losing favor with women voters. I found that women, especially those with school age children, are unhappy with his handling of COVID-19. Those I spoke with accused Abbott of playing politics with their children's health with his mask mandate. A Texas Politics Project Poll, done before the new state law that allows anyone to sue doctors, cab drivers or others who help provide an abortion after six week, found 52 percent of Texans believe Texas is headed in the wrong direction. Political polarization and the governors respond to the February ice storm were sited as short comings for Abbott. His handling of COVID-19 closely mirrored his overall approval number of 53 percent disapproval and only 39 percent approval. This poll was taken before the law known as Senate Bill 8 went into effect Wednesday. The abortion law empowers private citizens to sue anyone who aids and abets anyone seeking an abortion. That issue has yet to be polled in Texas. Nationwide citizens approve by 70 percent of a woman's right to choose. That one issue alone could be a drag on Abbott's re-election. Abbott and friend, Florida governor Ron DeSantis seem to be in a race to curry the Far Right Trump base support in a 2024 presidential race. Both are vying for Trump's endorsement. A Cuban battle is also going on between the Florida governor and Senator Cruz as to who will be the first U.S. Cuban president. My bet is that none of those three can be elected president. Women and Independents will decide elections in midterm and in the 2024 general elections. Intelligent suburban women will make a stand against the end run by Abbott of abortion. Planned Parenthood says, "Like Trump's assault on women, there is a bounty on women in Texas." Women's groups say there is no bottom for today's GOP. Congressional candidates throughout the country will have to stand on one side or the other. Already some Republican incumbents are fearful of running for or against the Texas model abortion bill that has no room for incest, rape, fetal defects or any other reason. The bill might be a heavy load to carry. I heard a Republican say, "That's one issue we could do without. Of all the big issues, from voting rights to open gun carry, the abortion issue will be the one that will carry the most emotion and the issue women will go to war over." On Tuesday Abbott signed a voting restriction law. On its surface it is a racial bill aimed at black, brown, elderly and handicapped voters. It is estimated that it will cost Democrats two million voted in the General Election turnout. It is called voter suppression.