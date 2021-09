MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as 'Dinewise', 'we', 'us', 'our' or the 'Company')announced it has closed on funding for additional small business. Dinewise has entered into the retail spirits, beer and wine industry by funding neighborhood liquor stores. Dinewise, through its brand PawnTrust remains committed to the local entrepreneur. 'We continue to look for areas to support our local business, while maintaining profitability. It was just a natural fit.' Christina Moore, Director of Dinewise. This expansion will give PawnTrust the ability to double its receivables in 2021-Q4 and maintain the same profit margins it has garnered over the years.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO