CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaverton, OR

Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tigard adopt city employee mask rules

By Kelcie Grega
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago

Unvaccinated employees of Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask or similar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RKN3w_0bpLyZXZ00

Before leaving the home for work in the morning, some city employees in Oregon will need to remember their wallet, keys — and KN95 mask.

Hillsboro, Beaverton and Tigard, Washington County's three largest cities, will join several other Oregon cities in implementing more stringent mask policies on employees to combat the latest coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant.

Starting Friday, Sept. 17, Beaverton public-facing officials and employees who are unvaccinated will be required to either wear a city-provided KN95 respirator, a double mask or face covering, or a mask brace or fitter that improves the efficiency of the mask.

"We are encouraging our employees to lead by example and practice actions that will help reduce the spread and transmission of the coronavirus," said Beaverton City Manager Jenny Haruyama, who took the reins at City Hall late last month. "This is an opportunity to further health and safety within our communities and avoid unnecessary closures as we continue to stress access and availability of vaccinations."

Hillsboro city employees who are unvaccinated are required to wear a city-provided KN95 respirator.

"The health and safety of our city personnel and community members during this pandemic remains a top priority, and this enhanced mask policy provides an opportunity to amplify this effort while also supporting the state's efforts to combat the spread and impact of COVID-19," said Hillsboro City Manager Robby Hammond. "At its core, we are asking staff to employ stronger measures to protect colleagues, their families, and community members, and we are grateful to all of our city employees for everything they are doing to stay safe during this challenging time."

Beaverton and Hillsboro officials said that because the vast majority of their city workforce has public-facing roles, an enhanced mask policy to curb the delta surge seemed more prudent than ever.

Tigard has instituted a similar policy. Officials said that starting Monday, Sept. 13, all unvaccinated city staff in Tigard will be required to wear a KN95 mask while at work.

While Washington County has the second-highest vaccination rate in the state, COVID-19 cases are the highest they've been since early January, when the vast majority of the nation was still unvaccinated. New hospitalizations continue to trend upward as well, with the seven-day average recorded at 104 hospitalizations on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Visitors who enter city buildings are required to wear face coverings that meet the Oregon Health Authority's guidelines. They are also encouraged to maintain physical distancing and practice effective hygiene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Delta variant disrupts back-to-work plans for Nike, Intel

Employers are quiet on the vaccine mandate, but they have come up with ways to encourage their workers to get the shot. At the start of the summer, it seemed that — for just a moment — it was time office workers who had been working from home during the pandemic to start thinking about returning to their cubicles. But the surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus put a wrench in things, causing a significant rise in cases and hospitalizations, mostly among Oregon's unvaccinated population. Washington County — although the most vaccinated county in the state...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Tigard, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Government
Beaverton, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Hillsboro, OR
Health
Tigard, OR
Health
City
Tigard, OR
Portland Tribune

Rent assistance lags as Oregon eviction wave looms

Tech woes, paperwork and staffing shortages plague the state as it works to distribute rental assistance dollars. A growing number of evictions statewide is causing concern for Oregon renters who are struggling to get the money they need to remain housed as the state tries to ramp up the pace at which it distributes federal dollars to keep people in their homes.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Judge orders new ballot title for Oregon City water measure

Clackamas County Circuit Court additionally denies request to change explanatory statement. Clackamas County Circuit Judge Michael C. Wetzel on Tuesday, Sept. 7, approved a petition to change the ballot title of an Oregon City measure seeking voter authorization to temporarily raise annual water rates above the charter limit for six years.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Unlikely supporters surface to recall Berschauer

Trio of former commissioners call on her to be ousted as others support her efforts. The chorus of voices calling for the ouster of first-term Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer has continued to grow over the past several weeks to include some unlikely detractors, among them three former members of the commission.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas Women's Services to honor heroes across county

Awards going to Sen. Rob Wagner, Sen. Kathleen Taylor, nurse Katie Schafer, Camp HOPE volunteer Mary KochClackamas Women's Services, Clackamas County's primary agency supporting those impacted by domestic and sexual violence, will host its annual Pathways Community Awards on Thursday to honor local heroes for their critical contributions towards breaking cycles of intrapersonal abuse. Community members can tune in to CWS's ceremony via livestream at 5:30 p.m. The link will be made available here shortly before the event begins. The one-hour program will include inspirational personal testimonies about lived experiences related to intrapersonal abuse, human resilience and community, with opportunities...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety
Portland Tribune

Four Crook County Youth place well at state fair

Four youth compete in various categories of horsemanship at Oregon State Fair last month. Representing Crook County, a 4-H team of four youth came back from state fair with a number of winnings in various categories of horsemanship. In addition, a 4-H member from Jefferson County went with the team,...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

In Brief

Celebrate Molalla returns this weekend, plus more happening in the Canby and Molalla areas. The OSU Extension Small Farm School celebrates its 10th year with all outdoor classes and a return to in-person learning after going online in 2020. Registrations are being accepted for the Sept. 15 event at Clackamas...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Public Schools will consider vaccine mandate

Oregon's largest school district is slated to decide whether to require COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students. "Three feet is not enough. None of this is enough," Kathryn Henderson told Portland School Board members and staff Tuesday, Sept. 1, teary-eyed while quarantined from her home. The sixth-grade teacher and parent was one of several who urged Portland Public Schools to tighten up its contact tracing and notification system for COVID-19 infections.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County chair race getting crowded

Housing advocate Shannon Singleton announces she will run to succeed outgoing chair Debrah Kafoury.The 2022 race to succeed retiring Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury got more crowded Tuesday when housing advisor Shannon Singleton announced for the office. "I'm running for County Chair because as CEO of the county, it's the best position to make the most impact on homelessness, mental health and moving people to permanent housing," Singleton said in her Sept. 14 announcement. "As County Chair, I will utilize all of the tools to fully address the short- and long-term complexity of homelessness, our mental health crisis...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Goats on Estacada project aren't kidding around

Portland General Electric employs goats to clean area near the Oak Grove Powerhouse along the Clackamas River. Some recent employees for Portland General Electric hadÂ four legs and a willingness to eat just about anything. PGE partnered with Healing Hooves, a company that uses goats for weed control, vegetation removal...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Langer's Entertainment Center endures ups and downs of COVID-19

Southwest metro-area businesses like arcades and bowling alleys have implemented health and safety measures. For area businesses catering to family enjoyment, both 2020 and 2021 have had plenty of COVID-19 challenges. Looking back at 2020, Parker Vogt, general manager at Langer's Entertainment Center in Sherwood, said, "It's definitely been very...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Council backpedals on Texas business, travel ban

The replacement measure on the Wednesday agenda would give $200,000 to organizations providing women's health care. In response to the Texas abortion law, the Portland City Council will vote today — Wednesday morning, Sept. 15 — on a new resolution that does not include a previously proposed ban on travel and business with the state.
TEXAS STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Few surprises as Oregon starts 2022 election season quietly

Candidates ready to run for variety of offices as secretary of state opens public office filing windowOregon's official political season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 9. After months of rumors and announcements, the secretary of state officially opened the window for candidates to file to run for office in 2022. Governor. U.S. Senator. Judges. District attorneys. Yamhill County Commissioner. A chance for incumbents and the politically ambitious to sign up for just about everything. "Filings will start showing up on our website as they get approved and can be seen on our website under 'Who's Running for Office?'," Carla Axtman, communications...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Newberg student involved in 'Slave Trade' Snapchat group

School administrators are investigating racist, homophobic threats made on social media app. Thanks to screenshots of posts circulating on social media, as well as reports from his cohorts, at least one Newberg High School student was identified on Sept. 14 as being involved with a Snapchat group filled with hate speech and violent threats. The group, titled "Slave Trade," includes teenagers from around the country who post photos of Black classmates and joke about auctioning them off as slaves.
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

New U.S. attorney for Oregon will be nominated

U.S. senators, others nominate people to fill position left vacant by Billy Williams' resignation. Eight months after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, the Department of Justice is officially considering a nominee for the job of U.S. attorney for Oregon. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, appointed in 2017 by...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Homeless count shows 13% increase

Those who serve Jefferson County's homeless seek more demographic information. We see them holding signs on the streets. We see their camps along the creek. But who are they? And how many?. That guy sleeping on the stone ledge below the "Welcome to Madras" sign Sept. 9? He's 55 years...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Scappoose Police Log: Aug. 24-Sept. 7, 2021

Over two weeks, calls include: a stolen vehicle, acts of vandalism and a thrown drink. Officers responded to a report of found property in the 51000 block of Columbia River Highway. It was picked up and placed in safekeeping. Officers took a report of a car prowl in the parking...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy