WeBuildNP project to host groundbreaking ceremony

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 7 days ago

The WeBuildNP Park Project Committee is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony 11:30 a.m. Monday at Centennial Park, near the location of the Community Build Playground, according to a press release. Mayor Brandon Kelliher will speak about the project, which will be built from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19.

