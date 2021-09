Chino Valley High School Football and Volleyball launch their seasons with a rocky start while the soccer teams bring in solid wins. The Chino Valley High School football began their season with 2 losses. On August 27th the team lost 20-33 to Payson High then on September 3rd the team lost 21-29 to the Phoenix Christian Cougars. The team goes on to play against the Page Sand Devils on September 9th.