Oregon State

Preparedness: Oregon to receive $388,463 for Cascadia Subduction Zone quake planning

By The Chronicle
thechronicleonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s congressional democrats have announced federal funding to help Oregon prepare for a Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) earthquake and tsunami. The funds are being allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) FY2021 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program. Oregon will receive $388,463 to support the development of a comprehensive logistics and supply chain management plan in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

