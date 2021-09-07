Preparedness: Oregon to receive $388,463 for Cascadia Subduction Zone quake planning
Oregon’s congressional democrats have announced federal funding to help Oregon prepare for a Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) earthquake and tsunami. The funds are being allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) FY2021 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grant Program. Oregon will receive $388,463 to support the development of a comprehensive logistics and supply chain management plan in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.www.thechronicleonline.com
Comments / 0