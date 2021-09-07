CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, IA

Richard Gray

bellevueheraldleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Gray will be remembered for his groundbreaking research work in the field of Cellular Neurophysiology at the University of Texas at Austin. At the age of 68, Richard passed away at home near Miles Iowa. A graveside inurnment will be held at a future date in the Sterling Cemetery, rural Sabula, Iowa. Memorials may be given in Richard's honor to Jackson County Hospice, or a scholarship at the University of Texas Center for Learning and Memory.

www.bellevueheraldleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California

California voters soundly rejected an attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday in an historic rebuke that amounted to a ratification of Newsom’s aggressive approach to combatting the coronavirus pandemic. With 59 percent of the vote tallied in an election conducted almost entirely through the mail, just 33...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Miles, IA
County
Jackson County, IA
City
Sabula, IA
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice

Comments / 0

Community Policy