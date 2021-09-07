Richard Gray
Richard Gray will be remembered for his groundbreaking research work in the field of Cellular Neurophysiology at the University of Texas at Austin. At the age of 68, Richard passed away at home near Miles Iowa. A graveside inurnment will be held at a future date in the Sterling Cemetery, rural Sabula, Iowa. Memorials may be given in Richard's honor to Jackson County Hospice, or a scholarship at the University of Texas Center for Learning and Memory.www.bellevueheraldleader.com
