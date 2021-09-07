New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge To Open To Traffic On Friday Night

The biggest infrastructure project in the D.C. Department of Transportation’s history is almost ready for drivers, cyclists, and walkers to use. But first, officials had to cut the ribbon on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge as the sun gleamed off of the six soaring white arches on Tuesday. The fanfare included marching bands, a stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and speeches from descendants of the famed abolitionist and one-time D.C. resident.