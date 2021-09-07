CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

BMCF seeks grant applicants

 8 days ago

WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Discretionary Grant Program. Public agencies, 501c3 nonprofits and churches in Umatilla, Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties are invited to apply. Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $35,000 for general operating expenses or to support a specific program or project. Applications must be submitted online by Friday, Oct. 1. Award announcements will be made in December.

