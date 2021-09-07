Riddy Arman Shares "Barbed Wire"

Lacuna, the debut album by guitarist Tom Hamilton and pianist Holly Bowling, has been announced for release on November 19 via Royal Potato Family. The duo, who also perform together in the acclaimed rock band Ghost Light, captured the music in one stream of consciousness, completely improvised recording session at Hamilton's studio The Ballroom in Philadelphia. Through a series of ambient excursions, Hamilton and Bowling showcase their powerful musical connection. A video excerpt from the recording session has been released today (WATCH / SHARE). Upon the release of Lacuna, Hamilton and Bowling will head out for a series of six shows, including performances in New York City, Colorado and San Francisco, with additional dates being planned for 2022. Tickets for the tour go on-sale today at 12pm ET HERE, while pre-order/pre-save for Lacuna on both vinyl and digital formats is available HERE.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO