The Mishawaka and Chipper's Announce Three New Music Venues and a Free Event to Celebrate
On September 9th, The Mishawaka and Chipper’s Lanes Entertainment Centers announce three new live music venues and a slew of upcoming concerts featuring nationally touring musicians as well as local bands. Supporting their Live on the Lanes concert series, 830 North in Fort Collins, 2454 West in Greeley, and 100 Nickel in Broomfield will soon host live music along with bowling, laser tag, arcade games, tasty eats and cold beverages.www.gratefulweb.com
