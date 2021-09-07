CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trombonist Altin Sencalar weaves together a multi-faceted tapestry of different worlds seamlessly combined with 'Reconnected'

Cover picture for the articleTrombonist, composer, and bandleader Altin Sencalar is no stranger to the studio. With “crystal clear articulations and impressive control of the wide possibilities of the instrument” that “provides a brilliance in his sound” (International Trombone Association Journal), it is no surprise that Altin has recorded on over 20 albums, including 3 as a bandleader. Stepping into the recording booth once again, Altin brings forth a project both bold and deeply personal as he musically merges the two distinct cultures that define his identity.

