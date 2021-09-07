Will the Taliban Regime Survive?

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Order From Chaos. That the Taliban are back in power in Afghanistan on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is immensely painful to the United States, NATO and many Afghans. In 2001, the U.S. overthrew the Taliban regime to defeat al-Qaeda, a goal it largely accomplished. But the U.S. also sought to vanquish the Taliban and leave behind a pluralistic, human-rights-respecting and economically-sustainable Afghan state. It failed in those objectives. There were plenty of mistakes and problems with the international efforts, but most importantly the United States never succeeded in inducing good governance in Afghanistan or persuading Pakistan to stop its multifaceted support for the Taliban. Afghan leaders constantly put their parochial and corrupt self-interests ahead of the national one. The misgovernance rot hollowed out even the Afghan security forces which the U.S. spent 20 years constructing at the cost of some $88 billion.