Judge commits Fallon man to Lake’s Crossing for 2018 murder

A Fallon man charged with a 2018 murder at a neighborhood church will remain in a supervised mental health facility because of his incompetency to stand trial. John O’Connor, 51, who was deemed incompetent in July, attended a risk assessment hearing Tuesday in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Senior District Judge William A. Maddox. Maddox is a senior judge who sat in for Judge Thomas Stockard because of a possible conflict of interest. Family members and friends attended the hearing, which took under one hour to complete. It was also live-streamed.