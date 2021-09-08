CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Three Rochester Startups Win Their Divisions and $25,000 at MN Cup

By Luke Lonien
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three Rochester-based entrepreneurs had a very strong showing last week at the statewide business pitch competition MN Cup. According to a news release from Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc, three different Rochester startups locked down wins across three different divisions including; Shrpa in the High-Tech division, Canomiks in the Food/Ag/Bev division, and Nanodropper in the Student division. Additionally, CASP Technologies was runner-up in the Youth division. Every division winner, except those in the Youth division, won $25,000 in cash.

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

